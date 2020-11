"Around 1979, I had an optometrist in Palo Alto custom make 30 pairs of these glasses with lenses in the shape and rainbow colors of the original Apple logo," says Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. "It was a project, just for fun."

One of those original pairs will be on the auction block December 10 in RR Auction's "Steve Jobs + Apple Auction." Also available, an original Apple I, an Engelbart mouse, and assorted other objects and ephemera.