Mondo 2000 talks to Illuminatus! show runner Brian Taylor

Our pals over on the Mondo 2000 website have an interview with Brian Taylor who's attempting to bring Shay and Wilson's labyrinthine novel, Illuminatus!, to the small screen.

In December 2019, Deadline announced that Illuminatus!, the legendary underground novel, was on its way to becoming a tv show with Brian Taylor, writer/director of the movies Crank, Gamer, Mom and Dad, and the tv shows Happy! and Brave New World, slotted as the showrunner.

Like Wilson, Taylor has taken risks with his craft. Whether it was developing "the Rollercam," an innovative camera technique used to film Crank with his creative partner Mark Neveldine, or beta-testing the Sony RED camera while filming the underrated sci-fi gem Gamer, Taylor welcomes the inclusion of what Discordians call "the random factor."

Wilson would give props to the risks Taylor has taken. Choosing to be the showrunner of a story with as labyrinthine a plot structure as Illuminatus! may be Taylor's biggest risk of all!