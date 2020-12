Jesse Morgan—a truck driver (subcontractor) with USPS in PENNSYLVANIA…pic.twitter.com/EFxXZnQCUS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020

Trump is excited about USPS contract truck driver Jesse Morgan's story about invalid ballots. I wonder if Trump would also enjoy Morgan's YouTube channel, which includes Morgan's scary encounter with a "shadow person" haunting his house:

Are both stories true? Neither? One or the other? I don't know what to believe!