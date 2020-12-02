In this footage, hens advance upon an Amazon driver, who makes a fast exit. The hens pursue him to the driveway, then stand guard lest he return.
Hens pursue Amazon driver
- wonderful creatures
Man grooms enormous Highland cow
In this video, a man gently grooms Hamish, a colossal Highland cow. It ends with a harmless but telling example of how much trouble you can get into around those horns, even with such a docile breed. READ THE REST
Female mongooses will start a war to get sex
Image: Charles J Sharp/CC BY-SA 4.0 Banded mongooses are fearless fighters, and are famous for standing up to venomous snakes. A new study, combining observation and genetic analysis, shows that they'll even go to war with rival groups of other banded mongooses. What's notable about these fights is that they're apparently started as a scheme… READ THE REST
Tardigrades glow blue to protect selves from UV light
A species of tardigrade shields itself from UV light using a glowing blue pigment, researchers have discovered. Eswarappa found that like many other tardigrades, these Paramacrobiotus are resistant to ultraviolet radiation. After sitting under a germicidal UV lamp for 15 minutes — ample time to kill most microbes and give humans a skin lesion —… READ THE REST
