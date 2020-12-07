Protect your identity with fake profile photos

The Anonymizer is an AI that generates photos for the purpose of protecting your identity.



All of the faces pictured above do not exist and were generated after I uploaded this photo:

I can sort of see a resemblance. Although I think it's a little too late to protect my identity.



Generated Photos say they don't store or save your personal data or photos, and you are free to use your anonymized photos anywhere online except for commercial purposes. Or to impersonate someone else. Or to conduct illegal activity.