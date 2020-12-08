Bill Gates recommends 5 "good" books to read during "lousy" times

Bill Gates has been sharing his favorite books with a summer list and a winter list for the last eight years. This year's winter reads are five "good" books – inspiring, uplifting, happy endings – "for a lousy year." They include:

• The New Jim Crow, by Michelle Alexander

• Range, by David Epstein

• The Splendid and the Vile, by Erik Larson

• The Spy and the Traitor, by Ben Macintyre

• Breath From Salt, by Bijal P. Trivedi

And since most Americans are in some form of Covid lockdown mode, again, here's a Book Riot article that revisits all of his book recommendations from 2012 to summer 2020.