Sleep among the trees with this off-the-ground tent

The Tentsile is a tent that uses straps and tensile strength to support its occupants. It's kind of like a covered tri-point hammock.

This reviewer includes some pretty dramatic images.

If you've ever awakened while camping because of rocky or wet soil below you, the appeal of this is clear. It probably also reduces the chances of ants and other critters joining you inside. They can even be pitched high enough to be out of reach of most apex predators.

They have a bunch of different kinds and sizes.

Image: YouTube / Tentsile