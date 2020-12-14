Jonathan from the Institute for Human Anatomy and a willing cadaver demonstrate the path of a nasopharyngeal swab during COVID-19 testing. Spoiler: Bone protects your brain from the probe but the distance the swab goes into your head is, Jonathan says, "pretty remarkable."
Watch how close the COVID nasal swab test gets to your brain
- anatomy
- COVID-19
- medical
- testing
