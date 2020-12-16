Measuring spoons made from pine cones

A pine cone, a lathe, and some resin is all it takes to make some cool and distinctive coffee measuring spoons. The pattern is quite lovely when this relaxing project is completed.
Image: YouTube / Matt Jordan
