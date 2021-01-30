Turning packing cardboard on a lathe

Have you ever wondered what would happen if your resin-ized packing cardboard and then turned it on a lathe? Me neither. But this guy did. The results are rather beautiful.
Image: YouTube
The M5Paper ($70) has WiFi and Bluetooth and can be programmed with the Arduino IDE and microPython. The coolest thing about it is its touchscreen eInk display. It also has microSD storage, which makes me think this could be the basis of an offline Wikipedia reader, like the late great WikiReader. READ THE REST
I love the enthusiasm and stories that Adam Savage brings to his work. He is a maker with the soul of a poet. In my weekly tips newsletter, I try and capture this type of story-based passion for the tools and techniques that drive makers. Adam always brings this in spades. In this video, he… READ THE REST
I was introduced to this young woman's amazing projects through Becky Stern's Big List of Women Makers on YouTube. I've been watching all of Xiao Qianfeng's videos (and blogging about them). She's an extraordinary artisan and the videos are beautifully produced and soothing to watch. For this project, she builds an amazingly beautiful vintage suitcase… READ THE REST
