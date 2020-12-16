Santa Claus and one of his elves raided a house in Lima, Peru to bust a suspected drug dealer who allegedly hawked his wares near a school. The cops wore flak jackets under their costumes. According to the BBC News, the drug squad has been "known to dress up as homeless people and street sweepers in the past."
Santa and elf raid drug dealer's house
