In the ten years since it came on the pop culture scene, datamoshing has not considerably changed, though a few practitioners are doing lovely work.

Datamoshing takes the data from a media file and manipulates it in a way that might be described as a controlled or deliberate glitch. There are many tutorials online for those interested in learning.

Here's another nice example:

Perhaps my favorite current practitioner is Connection Intercepted over on Instagram:

Image: YouTube / IAMDIMITRI