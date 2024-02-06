Animation: how an giant octopus handles it when someone parks like a jerk

This animation by Alex Z shows how a giant octopus handles it when someone parks like a jerk. The octopus simply climbs atop the car and crushes it in one big squeeze. I can't believe it took me all these years to find out about the solution to a rude double parker. I need to get a giant octopus to use for these kinds of troubling vehicular situations, asap. Next time someone double parks, they're in for a surprise.

Here's a VFX breakdown from the video's creator, Ghost3dee.

From Instagram:

"When you park like a jackass, a giant alien octopus comes and crushes your car. "

