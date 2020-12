Because it has a low boiling point, bismuth can be melted on a stovetop in a pan, then allowed to crystallize like making rock candy with heated syrup. If the crystals don't look the way you want, you can do it over my melting them again. You'll need at least 5 or 10 pounds of bismuth to get a decent size crystal. Note that you won't want to use the pan for cooking food after that.

Image: YouTube / The Last Viking