How to make your own "Singing Busts" from the Haunted Mansion

There has been no shortage of Boing Boing posts about recreating effects from Disneyland's The Haunted Mansion. A few years back, I made a Pepper's Ghost-style picture frame of the Singing Busts. Also, a neat way to recreate the pepper's ghost illusion on your phone.

Now you can just make your own busts!

This video offers fantastic, and probably easy if you are crafty (I am not particularly,) step-by-step directions for creating your own busts and projecting the video onto them. Luckily, I do not have the space for this display anywhere at my home.

I recently watched the latest "The Haunted Mansion" movie, by Disney, and it was actually a pretty good movie. The cast was incredible.