Trump remains silent on Nashville suicide bombing



Three days ago, a suicide bomber loaded an RV with explosives and parked it in downtown Nashville. After broadcasting an evacuation warning for several minutes, 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner detonated the bomb, killing himself instantly and destroying several buildings, including an AT&T transmission center. Authorities say three people were injured.

Some photos showing damage on 2nd Ave North as multiple agencies continue to work and investigate an explosion from earlier this morning. pic.twitter.com/0cWA3oUCDl — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) December 25, 2020



A suicide bombing in an American city on Christmas morning is designed to draw attention. Attention to what is still uncertain as investigators continue trying to determine Warner's motive. But there's one person whose attention Warner failed to attract – the President of the United States.



Since Christmas morning, Donald Trump has tweeted 43 times (including retweets). They're all typical Trump tweets – North Koreanesque propaganda videos, he won the election by a landslide, people are out to destroy him, Democrats are evil, fashion magazines are evil, etc. He has not, however, said one single word about the Nashville bombing. Not one word.



It's been a rough year for the Music City. In March, a series of tornadoes left 25 people dead and entire neighborhoods destroyed. In May, a derecho passed through the city, causing widespread damage and extensive power outages. And, of course, there is the pandemic which has claimed the lives of more than 400 Nashvillians and left many of the city's legendary music venues on life support. The Christmas morning bombing that further rattled an already shaken city would have been at the forefront of any other American President's mind. But as we've seen time and time again, unless there's a way for him to personally benefit, Trump simply doesn't care. After all, there's golf to be played and another super-spreader rally to promote.

