PornHub shirt but it's Ewoks

Magoob Toys is selling an Ewok t-shirt in the style of the PornHub logo, because "Ewoks need love too."

The shirt is even more inspiring when you consider the double meaning—that, translated from the Ewokese, it says "Freedom, we want freedom."

Yes I do know the entire English translation of the Ewok freedom song by heart and yes I'm still traumatized by its removal from the end of Jedi and yes I will defend Ewoks: The Battle For Endor until my dying day. (Caravan of Courage still blows though.)

YubNub [Magoob Toys]

Image: William Tung / Flickr (CC-BY-SA 2.0)