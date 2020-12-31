Beautiful Vermont house for sale also includes seven creepy jail cells

If you're looking for a new house in Guildhall, VT, here's a listing: It's a 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom house from 1880 that sports bright, colorful bedroom walls, a cozy wooden banister, and … seven rusting, decrepit jail cells with bars on the windows.

Apparently it used to be a county jail. The house was where the jailer lived. Go check the slideshow of photos of the house; it's all very sweet and lovely until slide 30, when yeeeeeiiikes.

As a piece of commercial literature, the listing is kind of hilarious, too. The broker just sort of slips in the fact that oh yeah there's a jail attached the property:

You are welcomed into this 4 bedroom home from the covered front portico overlooking the village green into the updated kitchen with an electric stove that is a replica of an antique cook stove, large island, stainless steel refrigerator & dishwasher. There is ample cupboard and counter space along with a walk in pantry. There is so much character throughout this home from the wainscoting along the walls and the cornices on the ceilings which is featured in the dinning room, main entryway and living room. Large windows allow for lots of natural light. To finish off the main level there is a 3/4 bath, office, and unfinished mudroom. On the 2nd floor there are 4 bedrooms, a 3/4 bath, laundry area and attic access. Many recent renovations to the house over the years including radiant floor heat in most of the first level, insulation, some replacement windows, chimney, newer heating system, and the dormer has been repaired over the jail. This home is situated on nearly an acre of land offering a large private back yard for gardening, and a detached barn with plenty of additional storage. The main house served as the Jailer's residence and attached to the north wall of the house is the former Essex County Jail (discontinued in 1969). The Jail still exhibits the prison cells with barred windows & the Jailers Office. Bring your own ideas on what this 28' x 40' wing could be!

Astute readers of Boing Boing will recall that back in August, Rob posted about a different house, in Fayette, Missouri, that a) also contained a jail, and b) also had a slideshow that suddenly veered into creepy prison-pix on Slide 30.

Slide 30, again? Is this … a trend, or something? Is the market now glutted with so many quaint Victorian mansions containing ghastly dilapidated carceral horrors that broker's associations have developed, like, standards on how to present them online? "Always leave the jail-pen photos until slide 30."