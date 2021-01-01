Star Wars in 2021

As you may already know, there are a crapton of Star Wars series, movies, comics, and novels on the horizon (not to mention games). Live action series The Book of Boba Fett, Ashoka, and Rangers of the New Republic will join The Mandalorian on Disney+, although Boba Fett is the only live-action show slated for 2021. The Bad Batch animated series will also debut sometime in 2021. Also in 2021, we'll Star Wars: Visions, a series of animated short films. There are also many novels and comic books in store. Over-saturation, here we come!

Image: YouTube