Vacaville cop filmed beating police dog

A police dog was 'removed from the home' of an officer who was filmed beating it, reports SFGate's Katie Dowd. A clip of the incident was posted to Facebook by a local resident [facebook.com]. The Vacaville Police Department said the animal was removed and placed in the care of a third party, but it refused to name the officer and defended his actions, claiming the animal was "aggressive towards his handler." (No such aggression is apparent in the video, which shows the officer kneeling on the dog, furtively looking around, and punching it in the face.)

Ca[m]e to my warehouse to grab some tools, when I heard a dog crying, when I looked, the officer was punching the dog over and over and got shocked about it, only thing I could think was recording, I as soon as I did at the end of the video you can see he looks towards me, and I hide behind the door of my warehouse, as I kept picking, he was looking towards my doors, so I'm sure he saw me, he stopped beating the dog when he saw me and went behind those trailers in the video were I could see their legs only, I finish loading my truck and as I left I saw him getting to his K-9 unit and put some stuff on the trunk and I left, it was all weird and I'm sorry if I fear for my life and didn't confronted him….

A question that bears constantly repeating: if this is what they do to their own K-9 officers, what do you think they're doing to people?