University installs vending machines with COVID-19 tests

UC San Diego has installed vending machines containing free COVID-19 tests. From KTLA:

When students and staff return for winter quarter Jan. 4, they'll be expected to conduct daily symptom and exposure screenings and participate in no-cost weekly testing. UCSD ramped up symptomatic and asymptomatic testing efforts with the goal of quickly identifying and containing any outbreaks[…]

Students and employees are required to return samples within 72 hours.

Kits from vending machines can be returned to drop boxes next to the vending machines. Students can pick up and drop off test kits between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week.