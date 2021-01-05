A giant hillside vagina is causing a stir in Brazil

Artist Juliana Notari has unveiled her latest work Diva, a 108 foot tall cement vagina sculpture, installed by hand by over 20 people on a hillside in Pernambuco.

This piece debuts at a pivotal moment in Brazil's history as the Senate voted on Dec. 30th to legalize abortion, amid outspoken resistance from president Jair Bolsonaro, who took to Twitter to issue a public condemnation:

"I deeply lament for the lives of Argentinian children, now subject to being cut in their mothers' wombs with the consent of the State," Bolsonaro tweeted. "As far as it depends on me and my government, abortion will never be approved on our land. We will always fight to protect the lives of the innocent!"

Though her sculpture comes at a timely moment, in a statement on her Facebook page, Notari says her latest work speaks to gender issues generally and the necessity of changing our relationships to people and nature if we're to survive.

"In Diva, I use art to dialogue with issues that refer to gender issues from a female perspective combined with a [cosmocentric] and anthropocentric western society. Currently these issues have become increasingly urgent. After all, it is by changing perspective of our relationship between humans and humans and nonhuman, that will allow us to live longer on that planet and in a less unequal and catastrophic society."