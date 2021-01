In 1931, a 93-year-old widow was discovered to be hoarding great wealth in New York's Herald Square Hotel. Her death touched off an inquiry that revealed a glittering past — and a great secret. In this week's episode of the Futility Closet podcast, we'll tell the story of Ida Wood, which has been called "one of the most sensational inheritance cases in American history."

We'll also revisit the Candy Bomber and puzzle over some excessive travel.

Show notes

Please support us on Patreon!