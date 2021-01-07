Congress certifies Biden's election win

In a joint session delayed by rioters storming the U.S. Capitol and slowed by the elected cranks who backed them, Congress certified Joe Biden's election win early Thursday morning.
Vice President Mike Pence read the aloud the official tally of the 538 votes, articulating, once again, Biden's win with 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232. A group of Trump-aligned Republicans, led by Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, had planned of contesting the certification of host of states, but the deadly Capitol invasion deflated much of the cynical Republican bluster.