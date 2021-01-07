Inflatable costume likely to blame for 44 new COVID-19 cases in California

A hospital staff member donned an inflatable suit in order to cheer up co-workers and patients at San Jose Kaiser this Christmas. Unfortunately, his attempt to bring some much-needed holiday cheer to the hospital backfired. It's believed that the fan from the inflatable costume may have splayed particles across the emergency department, infecting 44 people.

A spokeswoman from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said at the time that it isn't a good idea to use such costumes as protection.

"While CDC appreciates the creativity that some Americans have shown in protecting against COVID-19," CDC spokeswoman Kate Grusich told the newspaper, "an inflatable dinosaur suit will not provide more protection than a cloth face covering."