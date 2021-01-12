RadioShack is back?! In this video, our friends at Adafruit interviewed Tai Lopez, who is revamping the storied brand.
Adafruit interviews Tai Lopez, new owner of RadioShack
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- radioshack
Check out Radioshack's 1981 computer catalog
The 1981 Radioshack computer catalog is beautifully illustrated, but everything in it is complete TRS. READ THE REST
Your air matters – the Atmotube can tell you instantly if it's healthy or not
Your lungs inhale and exhale about 20,000 times each day. Awake or sleeping, at home or out in the world, during intense workouts or just sitting on the couch, the air around you is cycling through your body every minute of every day. Especially considering our current health crisis, shouldn't you know about the quality… READ THE REST
With this book summary app, you can read an entire best-selling book in 4 minutes
It's a sad fact of modern life. Most people just don't read anymore. And, for those who do make the effort to dive into a new book once in a while, life's busy nature probably means it could take several days, to a few weeks, to maybe even a month or two to finally complete… READ THE REST
The PURO²XYGEN P500 Air Purifier makes sure your air is healthy and breathable
Once upon a time, air purifiers were mostly only found in the homes of the elderly, the environmentally sensitive, and the all-out germaphobe. Of course, after 2020, there's been renewed attention paid to everything that wafts through the air in everyone's homes and office spaces. Where health is concerned, nobody is skimping now. That massive… READ THE REST