"Satisfying" videos of disgusting pools being thoroughly cleaned

Holla ya boy for the pool work.
"Alright I am thep00lguy! Anything to do with pools I'll be posting, if you enjoy the videos then please like and subscribe!!!!"
Mike Palliotet (previously) cleans another revolting, darkly shiny diner carpet with his incredibly satisfying high-end steam cleaning equipment. "We live in a primitive time, don't we, Will? Neither savage nor wise. Any rational society would either ban carpet in diners or let me take my dog in there." — Hannibal Lecter. READ THE REST
It's a sad fact of modern life. Most people just don't read anymore. And, for those who do make the effort to dive into a new book once in a while, life's busy nature probably means it could take several days, to a few weeks, to maybe even a month or two to finally complete… READ THE REST
Once upon a time, air purifiers were mostly only found in the homes of the elderly, the environmentally sensitive, and the all-out germaphobe. Of course, after 2020, there's been renewed attention paid to everything that wafts through the air in everyone's homes and office spaces. Where health is concerned, nobody is skimping now. That massive… READ THE REST
Bioluminescence is one of those products of nature that truly makes the average person step back and marvel at the absolute wonder of our world. Found in many types of aquatic life, science explains it as molecules in the body of a living organism that produce light, often when exposed to oxygen. While it may… READ THE REST