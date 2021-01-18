From 1989, Fingers Inc.'s beautiful mix of "Can You Feel It" with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech:
Listen to Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream," the deep house mix
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- mlk
"Promissory Note" marries MLK's moving words with music and imagery
Filmmaker Jazeel Gayle took a key passage from Martin Luther King's "I Have a Dream" speech and transformed it into a powerful short film about Black Lives Matter. READ THE REST
FBI honors MLK Jr. Day by celebrating man they gaslit, surveilled, tried to drive to suicide
The time is always right to do what is right, that's true. But the timing of this is a pretty ugly retcon—especially after a new trove of FBI files on Martin Luther King, Jr. were just released six months ago, painting an ugly picture of frequent sexual misconduct. READ THE REST
Listen to Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream," the deep house mix
From 1989, Fingers Inc.'s beautiful mix of "Can You Feel It" with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech: READ THE REST
Pupums' all-natural dog treats care for your dog just as much as you do
A good parent doesn't raise their child on a constant diet of fast-food hamburgers and other junk. Yet, many pet owners may be feeding their dogs even worse culinary horrors without even realizing it. While there are strict guidelines about the types of by-products and chemicals that can find their way into food consumed by… READ THE REST
This wooden chess, checkers, and backgammon set will definitely class up your game night
Thanks to Netflix's wildly popular series, The Queen's Gambit, chess, a game invented about 1,500 years ago, is surging back into public consciousness. But while the Game of Kings may be riding a wave of increased awareness right now, it is, by no means, the only game that has survived the test of time into… READ THE REST
These 10 apps can help you make 2021 the year you learn a new language
Only 20% of American students learn a foreign language. While that's low, it ends up feeling downright pathetic when you consider that more than 9 out of 10 European students are schooled in at least one other tongue. Sure, there are so many languages in Europe that residents there have to learn a few to… READ THE REST