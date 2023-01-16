From 1989, Fingers Inc.'s beautiful mix of "Can You Feel It" with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech:
Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream," the deep house mix
- black lives matter
- Martin Luther King Jr
- mlk
- music
