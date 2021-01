Phil Stiller wanted a place of his own that reflected his passions, so he built a sci-fi mancave theater from scratch over the course of a year.

Yes this room is TOTALLY my inner 12 year old and I make no apologies. I'm a total space/scifi/tech geek and it was really fun creating a cool theater room for my family to watch movies. (which we love to do) and NASA/SpaceX launches.

He also installed a TARDIS door for good measure:

Image: YouTube / Phil Stiller