To follow up to his ultra-black room, James at Action Lab did up a room with LIT pigment, the highest-lumen glow-in-the-dark pigment.

Then he blasted it with a 100,000 lumen flashlight. Very cool! He also explains light reflectivity and shows a sample of the whitest material ever created.

The reviews say this stuff holds light longer and stronger that most people had ever seen.

Image: Action Lab