Finnish artist Juho Könkkölä took a single sheet of paper and created this intricate origami samurai that stands almost 8 inches tall. There was no ripping or cutting during the process, the final product is the result of over two days worth of methodical hand folding.
Samurai created from a single sheet of paper, folded for 50 hours
