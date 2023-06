You can't hide from this dragon. Despite being completely motionless, the dragon illusion looks like it's turning its head as you walk around it.

At first, I thought this video was fibbing to me. I couldn't grasp how this illusion worked until the bizarre moment when the video reveals the true shape of the dragon cut-out.

This dragon appears to turn its head and look at you, but is actually motionless! Filmed at the Franklin Institute, Philadelphia

This nearly broke my brain!