Darren Moreash of Harrietsfield, Nova Scotia carves astounding marionettes of rockers and counterculture characters. (As Dangerous Minds notes, Moreash's Darrionettes starred in the Cheap Trick video "I Want You for Christmas," seen below.) Check out Moreash's multitude of Darrionettes, including Cheech and Chong, Jimi Hendrix, Charles Manson, James Taylor, and many more at his Facebook page.
Incredible hand-carved marionettes of Bowie, Lemmy, Devo, Bootsy Collins, Hunter Thompson, and more
- SHARE
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- marionettes
- puppets
Watch this 1995 Nickelodeon weirdo Weinerville Chanukah Special
Weinerville was a surreal puppet and live action variety show for kids (although not really) that aired on Nickelodeon for two seasons from 1993 to 1994. (The show was created by puppeteer and actor Marc Weiner who went on to voice the also-odd Swiper the Fox character on Dora the Explorer.) After the series was… READ THE REST
Delightful dinosaur hand puppets
Maker Teresa Noel shows off these wonderful dinosaur hand puppets. In addition the one shown, they have a triceratops and others: This red one has a nice mix of scary and awesome: Image: YouTube / Teresa Noel READ THE REST
Watch Bullwinkle the television puppet tell kids to pull the knobs off their TV sets (1961)
In an infamous 1961 episode of The Bullwinkle Show, the Bullwinkle puppet encouraged viewers to pull the knobs off their TVs. Parents weren't too happy. From the Lost Media Archive: It was reported that around 20,000 young children complied to this, causing NBC to receive a ton of letters from angry parents. The next week,… READ THE REST
The Trova Go+ storage box biometrically protects your valuables
It happens in half the movies we watch. Something about one of the characters is revealed when another character stumbles across their deepest, darkest secret. Maybe it's a piece of jewelry or another symbol of the past. Maybe it's a flash drive full of damning files. Or maybe it's medication or elicit chemicals. Almost every… READ THE REST
From sourdough pizza to vegan recipes, these master class courses can transform you into a serious chef and baker
What did you have for dinner last night? If your answer falls somewhere between leftovers, a sandwich, or a frozen pizza, it might be time to start getting serious about your culinary skills. While nobody is suggesting you start cranking out souffles or baked Alaskas every night, there's a whole world of food options out… READ THE REST
Cloud computing will remain one of 2021's biggest growth areas –this training explains it all
Every year, U.S. News and World Report compiles its Best Jobs list – and once again, the venerable news outlet has determined it's pretty great to be a network architect. For another year, the role of computer network architect is on their list of the top 10 technology jobs around, with an unemployment rate of… READ THE REST