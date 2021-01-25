Incredible hand-carved marionettes of Bowie, Lemmy, Devo, Bootsy Collins, Hunter Thompson, and more

David Pescovitz

Darren Moreash of Harrietsfield, Nova Scotia carves astounding marionettes of rockers and counterculture characters. (As Dangerous Minds notes, Moreash's Darrionettes starred in the Cheap Trick video "I Want You for Christmas," seen below.) Check out Moreash's multitude of Darrionettes, including Cheech and Chong, Jimi Hendrix, Charles Manson, James Taylor, and many more at his Facebook page.