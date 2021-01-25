Listen to Hundreds of Butterfly Wings, Run Through Hardware Samplers

Spoken Word with Electronics is an audio series delivering to you a two side recording of unusual stories paired with vintage modular electronic sounds

Hi, everyone, welcome back to the show. Really, a calm and simple one this week. Biden's in office, hooray, and the peace of mind and decompression from that is TANGIBLE, isn't it. So this week, I thought to look at a collection of audio files I've compiled from field recording in Austin and Chicago over a couple of years. There's butterfly wings flapping, a nearly perfect cicada, peacocks, and a parakeet record. All of this is run through hardware samplers, primarily a Korg MicroSampler, and turned into mechanized insect wing machinery. Have a nice week and enjoy the audio.

SPOKEN WORD WITH ELECTRONICS #42: Hundreds of Butterfly Wings, Run Through Hardware Samplers

Thanks and good insect regards, Ethan