You could win up to 500K if you can prove life after death exists

Billionaire businessman Robert Bigelow and recent founder of the Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Studies is offering up almost a $1 million in prizes to whoever can provide the "best evidence for the survival of consciousness after permanent bodily death." From NYTimes.com:

Last June, four months after bone marrow disease and leukemia claimed the life of his wife of 55 years, Diane Mona Bigelow, at 72, Mr. Bigelow quietly founded the Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Studies to support research into what happens after death. It set the stage for his new afterlife contest, seeking the best available evidence of survival of consciousness, with prizes of $500,000, $300,000 and $150,000 for first, second and third place. The winners will be announced on Nov. 1.

As someone who has had her fair share of ghostly encounters I was eager to enter, but very disappointed to find that entrants must qualify first as "serious researchers" with at least 5 years of study in the field of "Survival of Human Consciousness after Death."



Deadline to qualify is Feb. 28.