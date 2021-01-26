How the iconic THX Deep Note was made

You know this sound. You probably hear it every other time you go to the movies.

And you know that it was actually, carefully composed:

In 35 yrs we have NEVER shown this! View the never-before-seen score of #DeepNote THX's audio trademark 🔊 created by Dr. James A. Moorer a former employee of #Lucasfilm. #DeepNote debuted at the premiere of #ReturnOfTheJedi on May 25th 1983 // 35yrs ago #THXLtdEntertainsAt35 #RT pic.twitter.com/9LLF6Ul17m — THX (@THX) May 25, 2018

I'm terrible at my musical sight reading, but this actually makes sense to me, in a strangely delightful way. Now I want to try to replicate it…

In the video above, composer Dr. Andy Moore talks more about the synthesizer programming process (which is how the sheet music ended up looking like this). When you're done watching that, you can watch this compilation of Every THX Opening Sequence Ever.