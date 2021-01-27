"Everything Bagel"… ice cream

Following a major trend in seasoning, Jeni's has introduced a new ice cream flavor: "Everything Bagel." To be more specific, that's "cream cheese ice cream with everything bagel gravel." (Emphasis mine.)

Eater:

In 2019, Eater Young Gun Christina Nguyen… espoused on the glory of Everything But the Bagel seasoning from Trader Joe's, a combination of sesame seeds, garlic, onion, salt, and poppy seeds that becomes a delicious impetus to floss. "I think that any opportunity to make anything into an everything bagel is always good," she said, and listed everything she's put it on so far — hummus, avocado, roasted vegetables, pita. By the time she praised it, Everything Bagel "spice" was a bonafide trend, lacing pastries, pizza, and wings at restaurants around the country, and plenty of other things in the privacy of homes.

It's probably not surprising then that Jeni's Ice Cream is rolling out an Everything Bagel flavor. It's not even the first ice cream company to do so — Pretty Cool Ice Cream in Chicago released one in a collab with Steingold's Deli, as did Ice & Vice and Kossar's Bialy's in New York. But Jeni's is a household name now, and their Everything pint, which is "Buttery streusel laden with sesame, poppy seeds — and yes, onions and garlic — woven throughout subtly sweet cream cheese ice cream," will be available to ship around the country.