Fox News hypocrisy supercut

Fox News personalities have an extraordinarily short memory and also think you do too. Thanks to the Daily Show you don't even have to put your recollections to work, they show just how manipulative and biased the trolls of Fox News are–again–for the millionth time.

Watch the right-wingers accuse the mainstream media of gushing and throbbing over Biden, forgetting that they shamelessly did that and more. They also constantly furthered many of disgraced former President Trump's lies.

But in this supercut it serves us well to get a laser focus on just how nasty the hypocrisy is and what the Fox News viewers routinely see. Thank you Trevor Noah.