Leaked Project 2025 training videos feature unpleasant weirdos masquerading as ordinary people

One of the bedrock rules for any budding fascist is: don't ever tell the world exactly what you're really planning. Might scare off some of those rubes you're trying to attract. And might cause the system to push back, to expel the virus before it's ready to kill the host. This is why Project 2025 is so confusing to me. They really did say the quiet part out loud. I guess they're so convinced of their own righteousness and wisdom that they must must must spread the good word immediately.

Now Project 2025 training videos have been leaked and, man, was Tim Walz right — sure they're scary as shit, but more than anything, these people are just f*cking weird. It's like these people just moved here from Uncanny Valley — they don't seem quite human.

The Daily Show did a very effective (and very funny) take down of this insanity. It's imperative that we get this stuff out there to as many people as possible — these people are not "conservatives"… they are radicals hellbent on tearing down our way of life. IMHO.

There's been a ton of coverage on this Project 2025 story, as there should be. I thought this WaPo article did a nice job of capturing the inherent danger here. But I do want to point out the language in one paragraph:

That Project 2025 is an albatross for Trump is demonstrated clearly by the former president's effort to distance himself from it. He has insisted that he has "no idea who is behind it," despite having previously traveled with Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation and a champion of the project. The Heritage folks also know that Project 2025 isn't doing Trump any good.

"The Heritage folks?" Folks? That is terrible, dangerous wording — makes them sound like just reg'lar types, sittin' 'round the fishin' hole, drinkin' hot chocolate and comin' up with solutions for 'merica's problems. Instead of what they are… which is highly educated, highly motivated, highly funded fascists.

These leaked Project 2025 training videos aren't helping conservatives beat the "weird" allegations pic.twitter.com/7p1HZhZ36R — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 15, 2024

