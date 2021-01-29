Chelsea Wolfe and Emma Ruth Rundle collaborate on "Anhedonia"

Any fans of dark, gloomy popular music are likely familiar with the bewitching talents of Chelsea Wolfe and Emma Ruth Rundle. Given the fact that these two singer-songwriter-musicians share much of the same sonic DNA (and the same label, Sargent House), fans of the two have long dreamed of a collaboration. That collab is here in the form of a new Chelsea Wolfe single, "Anhedonia."

Wolfe writes of the track:

I wrote Anhedonia after I experienced it during summer of 2019, then tucked the song away and moved forward with my acoustic album and subsequent North American tour. When COVID-19 hit and stay-at-home orders began in 2020, my European tour was canceled and I had to fly home. Restless, I started listening through my archives of unfinished songs and little unused ideas. When I heard Anhedonia again, it hit me how strangely relevant the lyrics felt to current times. I'd been wanting to work on a song with Emma for a long time, so I recorded it and sent it her way. She graciously added her gorgeous vocals and lead guitar, and then Ben [Chisholm] mixed it, adding his signature sound landscape as a fortress around the song. As I listened back to the final version, I was finally able to set free those emotions which I couldn't feel back in 2019. I had worries around releasing the song, not wanting to romanticize the condition of anhedonia (the inability to feel pleasure), but I also understood that it could possibly be cathartic for others who are struggling, as it was for me, to sing and dance my way out of a depression.

