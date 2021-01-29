During police chase, salt truck driver allegedly sprayed cop cars with salt

Cincinnati police arrested salt truck driver Omar Trip Armstrong, 36, who allegedly almost hit them as they stood outside their vehicle and then reportedly sprayed their cruiser with salt as they pursued him. From the Cincinnati Enquirer:

"A salt spreader, which was engaged as it arrived at our location, threw salt onto (both police officers) and a prisoner that was being taken into custody at the time of the incident," the officer said.

The officer said he gave chase in his cruiser, lights flashing and siren blaring, but the truck did not stop.

"While behind the truck, the driver looked back at me and raised the bed of the truck, turning on the salt (and) causing it to cover my cruiser," the officer said[…]

"As the vehicle [looped back around during the chase and] approached the traffic stop where officers were, he re-engaged the salt spreaders and threw salt onto the other units as he passed," the officer said.