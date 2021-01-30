Yet another chatbot, trained on online utterances, starts spewing hate

Here we go again: Another chatbot is trained on a big pile 'o online utterances, and — surprise, surprise — having soaked up Internet bile, begins repeating it.

Haven't developers learned anything from Microsoft's Tay? Man, this happens basically every time someone tries digesting online talk through the four stomachs of their neural network.

As Vice reports, the bot — named Lee Luda, depicted by the creators in that cartoon above — was the creation of Scatter Labs in Korea: