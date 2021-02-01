This fake un-trippable circuit breaker is shocking

I like Big Clive's videos in which he opens dodgy consumer electronics and discusses the ingenuity that goes behind making counterfeit products that hide the fact that they don't work as advertised. In his latest video, Clive compares a real circuit breaker with one that can't trip but uses a clever mechanism to make it feel like the switch actually works. It's sad to think of all the people who were on board with designing and manufacturing this dangerous item. If anyone dies as a result of a fire from one of these, they are murderers.