Kyle Rittenhouse missing

Prosecutors in Kenosha, Wis., say that accused murderer Kyle Rittenhouse is missing and are demanding that he be found and arrested. Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum at a protest last year, delighting conservatives eager for a hero during 2020's anti-establishment unrest.

On October 30, he was extradited from Illinois to Wisconsin. The following week, his bond was set at $2 million due to the court considering him a "flight risk," according to Kenosha County Commissioner Loren Keating. Rittenhouse was released November 20 after the $2 million bail was posted by Lin Wood, chairman and CEO of #FightBack, according to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.

Since being bailed out, Rittenhouse has enjoyed a fine time drinking out with Proud Boys and flashing not-so-plausibly-deniable AOK signs, so his legal team's claims he's had to go into hiding aren't particularly convincing.