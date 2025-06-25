Kyle Rittenhouse quits the internet and vanishes into thin air

GOP folkhero Kyle Rittenhouse has vanished into thin air.

The trigger-happy 22-year-old — who as a teen in 2020 crossed the Wisconsin state line and killed two protestors at a Black Lives Matters event with an AR-15 rifle — was working at a gun shop in Florida earlier this year. "Come buy your next pew pew from Kyle Rittenhouse!!!" the Gulf Coast Gun & Outdoors in Milton excitedly posted back in February, reports Mediaite.

But in recent days, Rittenhouse quit the gun shop and suddenly shut down his social media accounts. Meanwhile, the body armor kits he was promoting for Armored Republic are no longer available on its website. Looks like you'll have to find your pew pew elsewhere.

From Mediaite: The "Rittenhouse Always Ready Bundle" is no longer available on Armored Republic's website — and it's not the only element of Rittenhouse's online presence that appears to have disintegrated into the digital ether. Several of Rittenhouse's social media accounts have been deleted and others have stopped being updated. No explanation appears to have been posted anywhere by Rittenhouse or his representatives. His former accounts on Twitter/X (@ThisIsKyleR) and Instagram (@ThisIsKyleRittenhouse) are both gone. Rittenhouse launched a YouTube channel for his podcast, The Tactically Inappropriate Podcast, in October 2022, but it has not been updated since a video posted on April 26. The last post on the show's Instagram account is dated February 27, and the Tactically Inappropriate website does not seem to have ever progressed past the "under construction" stage.

Mediaite reached out to Gulf Coast Gun & Outdoors via phone Tuesday afternoon and spoke to Smith, the gun shop owner, to ask about Rittenhouse deleting social media accounts and to verify if he was still employed by his shop….Smith told Mediaite that Rittenhouse was not working at the shop any more…

But Rittenhouse hasn't completely disappeared. "He's perfectly fine," Smith told Mediaite, adding that the gunslinger is under the radar "doing something he's passionate about," but, according to Mediaite, "would not elaborate on what that meant." Yikes. No elaboration needed.

Previously: Kyle Rittenhouse complains it's "extremely difficult to go outside without fear of being harassed"

