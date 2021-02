A mother parakeet was sold from a pet shop and left an egg behind. Alwyn Wils had raised many birds and other animals, most notably a quail chick called Albert you may have heard of. But he'd never hatched a newborn parakeet before, and had to do his research. Wils' hard work and dedication paid off when the egg not only hatched, but the scrawny little hatchling grew into a lovely white budgie.

[via Digg]