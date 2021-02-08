I do a lot of paint spray can shaking. I have arthritic arms. I hate the shakin'. Here's an idea I might try: a drill-powered shaker made from 3" plastic plumbing pipe and a 3" pipe test plug.
Make a drill-powered spray paint mixer
