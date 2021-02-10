Aunt Jemima renamed Pearl Milling Company

Aunt Jemima, the stereotypical mama character used to market syrup, was retired after George Floyd's murder, to the consternation of right-wingers. Now comes the rebranding: the sweet stuff will now be known as Pearl Milling Company syrup.
Pearl Milling Company was founded in 1888 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and according to a PepsiCo statement, it created the self-rising pancake mix that became known as Aunt Jemima. Quaker Oats purchased the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925. Pearl Milling Company will maintain the red and yellow packaging found on Aunt Jemima boxes and bottles. PepsiCo says its products will continue to be available under the Aunt Jemima name without the character image until June.
"Pearl Milling Company" kinda sounds like a superfund site.