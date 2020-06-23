/ Xeni Jardin / 5:39 pm Tue Jun 23, 2020

Trump rally youth: 'Aunt Jemima was canceled… She was the picture of the American dream'

🤦‍♂️


Regan here is a 2019 graduate of Northwestern State in Louisiana.

Says miss Regan here, at Trump’s event on Tuesday:

“Aunt Jemima was canceled… She was the picture of the American dream. She was a freed slave who went on to be the face of the pancake syrup.”

From Rolling Stone's Peter Wade.

You never know what sort of racist gobbledygook is gonna splurt out of the mouth of Donald Trump and his human props.

This whole speech has been quite the shitshow.

More from Twitter, below.